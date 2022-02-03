Holder Wins the Series With UNBELIEVABLE 4 Wickets in 4 Balls! | West Indies Men v England T20I 2022

Jason Holder closed the show on a pulsating series with a scarcely believable 4 wickets from the last 4 balls of the match in the 5th & final T20I, claiming the first T20 Hat-trick for the West Indies in the process!