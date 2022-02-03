Accidental Belichick Text at Center of Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL

CNN reports a congratulatory text message that New England Patriots Coach Bill Belicheck accidentally sent to Brian Flores is now at the center of the ex-NFL coach's racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

Flores, one of the NFL's few Black head coaches, has filed lawsuits against the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, and the Miami Dolphins organizations.

Flores, 40, says the New York Giants had interviewed him for their head coaching position under disingenuous circumstances.

He says he knew who the team was going to hire three days before the scheduled interview, .

As he had received a congratulatory message from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a text sent in error.

Flores says he experienced a "wave of emotions" upon receiving Belichick's accidental message congratulating him on receiving the head coaching job for the New York Giants.

Humiliating to be quite honest.

There was disbelief, there was anger.

There was a wave of emotions for a lot of reasons.

, Brian Flores, ex-NFL coach, via CNN.

Belichick's message was intended for Brian Daboll, whom the Giants had already decided to offer the position of head coach.

Still, Flores attended, well aware of what he called a "sham interview.".

Flores says he's aware he may never coach in the NFL again, but he hopes his actions can create more opportunities for Black coaches in the league.

If there's change, it'll be worth it.

, Brian Flores, ex-NFL coach, via CNN