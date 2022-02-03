Thousands of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Landon Hits US

Thousands of Flights , Canceled, As Winter Storm Landon Hits US .

Yahoo reports that 5,000 flights are expected to be canceled in the United States as a massive winter storm hits the Midwest and southern states.

.

According to Flight Aware, an additional 2,000 flights are expected to be delayed due to winter storm Landon.

Airports currently most affected by the storm include: , Dallas Love Field (84% flights canceled), John Glenn Columbus Intl Airport (78% canceled) and Austin-Bergstrom Intl (74% canceled).

Yahoo reports that Southwest Airlines has already canceled 27% of its flights, while American Airlines has canceled 19%.

.

Forecasters have warned of dangerous snow and ice as the 2,000-mile wide storm has already dropped a foot of snow in some areas.

.

Forecasters have warned of dangerous snow and ice as the 2,000-mile wide storm has already dropped a foot of snow in some areas.

.

A large, prolonged and significant winter storm will continue to impact much of the central U.S. and move into the Northeast overnight, bringing a variety of winter weather hazards including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, National Weather Service, via Yahoo.

Yahoo reports that areas affected by heavy snow include: , Chicago, Denver and Albuquerque.

.

Yahoo reports that areas affected by heavy snow include: , Chicago, Denver and Albuquerque.

.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, areas expected to be affected by ice include: , Maine, Memphis, Dallas and areas in between.

Experts have warned that people should be prepared for sporadic power outages and dangerous conditions on roads.

.

Yahoo reports that schools and government buildings have already been closed in some states.