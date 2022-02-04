PT.2 DALEY A BRITISH SINGER-SONGWRITER IS AN HEBREW ISRAELITE FOREIGNER GENTILE🕎Baruch 2;26-33

DALEY IS AN HEBREW ISRAELITE FOREIGNER CONFUSION OF FACE ISRAELITE ON HIS FATHER SIDE.....NO ONE IS MIXED RACE, THE FATHER CARRIES THE SEED NOT THE MOTHER.

YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE HEBREW ISRAELITES THAT LOOK LIKE SO CALL WHITE PEOPLE, CHINESE PEOPLE, ARABS, AFRICANS, SAMOANS & THE REST OF THE HEATHEN NATIONS!!!

HERE ARE SOME SCRIPTURES TO PROVE IT!!!

Numbers 1:18 “And they assembled all the congregation together on the first day of the second month, and they declared their pedigrees after their families, by the house of their fathers, according to the number of the names, from twenty years old and upward, by their polls.” King James Version (KJV)