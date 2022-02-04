Dolphins Owner NOT Racist | Stephen Ross & Hue Jackson Cast New Light on Brian Flores Suit

As the fallout from Brian Flores' blockbuster racism lawsuit against the NFL continues, Jason brings in the foremost authority on Miami sports to get the inside information.

Journalist Dave Hyde explains why the real issues with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross are not race related.

“Fearless” contributor Steve Kim says Ross should not be removed unless the “$100,000 accusation” can be proved.

Former Mizzou football star T.J.

Moe compares the NFL’s "rooney rule" to Joe Biden’s method of picking Supreme Court judges.

The guys discuss whether or not the "tanking" accusations against the Browns by former head coach Hue Jackson are to be believed.

Plus, Uncle Jimmy calls out ESPN’s Ryan Clark for his NFL/plantation analogy.