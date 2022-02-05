Did UK Office of National Statistics Manipulate Data on Covid Deaths by Vaccination Status?

Sonia Elijah interviews My interview with Prof Norman Fenton was highly revealing you can watch it here.

Fenton, who has a PhD in Mathematics, is professor of Risk Information Management at Queen Mary, University of London.

He co-authored a paper along with eight others including: Martin Neil, Jessica Rose, Clare Craig, Jonathan Engler, Joel Smalley, Scott Mclachlan, Joshua Guetzkow and Dan Russell.

The paper, entitled, ‘Official mortality data for England suggest systematic miscategorisation of vaccine status and uncertain effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination’ was published early December 2021, as a preprint on ResearchGate.

Their paper was an in-depth analysis of the UK ONS report, ‘Deaths involving Covid-19 by vaccination status, England: deaths occurring between 2 January and 24 September 2021.’