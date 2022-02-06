Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly admits on City Council livestream Gofundme!

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly admits on City Council livestream that the Mayor and his staff were responsible for getting the GoFundMe program shut down !
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly admits on City Council livestream that the Mayor and his staff were responsible for getting the GoFundMe program shut down !
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown residents as the trucker..
Friday, February 4th, 2022 Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown..