Dreams by Fleetwood Mac ~ We Choose the Thoughts we Take

This is easily one of the best 2-chord songs in the history of Rock and Roll...written by Stevie Nicks and arranged by Lindsey Buckingham, the song was constructed simply on purpose...the Lush 2-chord Rhythm was designed to get the Listener to become emotionally attached to the Song's Protagonist, who was running around, lustfully, out of the Left Brain, in the Hopes that we would See and Hear the ONLY Solution to this Age-old problem, which is, Only when the Purple Reign of Righteousness Washes Us Clean, do we ever come to see the Simple Truth in Life, of what Truly Matters and what doesn't...