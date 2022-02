Meeting - January 27, 2022

Financial Advisers' Day: Our in-house financial experts Steve Scherer, Dwight Heikkila, Jim Crane, Nancy McCready, and John O'Keefe give their predictions for closing prices on 12-31-22 for the Dow-Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ, 1-year treasury, and 10-year treasury, and each panelist selected a best "post pandemic stock."