The Devil Within Movie

The Devil Within Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:Division and discontent roil beneath the surface of the seemingly peaceful bilingual farm community of St-Michel, Manitoba.

When the troubled teenager Jeanne Séraphin is nearly killed by mysterious bleeding, the news triggers a frenzy of worship from people looking for a miracle.

The Catholic Church, Dakota elders, and an American Pentecostal preacher all vie for access to the young woman, seizing on her suffering to validate their beliefs.

For Jeanne’s father Louis -a Métis bar owner ashamed of his heritage - her ordeal is an opportunity to cash in and gain the town’s respect.

Jeanne’s mother Danielle questions her marriage, her choices, and the existence of God altogether, plunging further into despair when the teen is abducted.

But a sage mystic appears, rescues Jeanne from a fallen angel, and makes sense of the strange phenomena that surround her.

Jeanne’s message that divinity can coexist with mortal sins quickly separates true believers from false prophets.

It will be up to each individual to choose their righteous path.

A film by Jeremy Torrie With Ali Skovbye, Elyse Levesque, David La Haye, Tantoo Cardinal, Corey Sevier, Keith Damboise, Eugene Brave Rock and Paul Amos