Cabinet avoid questions on PM apology to Starmer

Cabinet ministers stayed quiet as they arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday, as calls grow for Boris Johnson to apologise for the Jimmy Savile accusation levelled at Sir Keir Starmer last week.

It comes after the Labour leader was mobbed by protesters outside Parliament on Monday - but the prime minister's top team refused to comment on whether an apology was necessary.

Report by Buseld.

