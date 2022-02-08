Minister: PM's comment 'no excuse' for Starmer mobbing

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has denied that Boris Johnson's comment about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile was to blame for an angry protest against the Labour leader outside Parliament.

"We've seen politicians make claims and statements in the Chamber to other politicians over the years, that is no excuse for people to use that for the way that they behaved last night," he said.

Report by Buseld.

