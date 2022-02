With Discovery Buying Time Warner, its CEO Slipped and Admitted CNN is to the Left During Interview

With Discovery in the process of purchasing Time Warner, their CEO was interviewed by CNBC.

During the exchange, he let it slip that CNN is to the Left which is something that it appears the Legacy Media and Discovery’s PR department think is some kind of state secret that no one knew about.

Because, they have been trying everything they can to distract from and spin his doing it.