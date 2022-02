US troops deployed to eastern Europe to support Nato amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

The United States has deployed several thousand troops to eastern Europe to boost Nato forces amid the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on February 2, 2022.

According to the official, the US military will bolster forces in Nato countries but will not enter Ukraine.

About 2,000 US-based troops will be sent to Poland and Germany, while 1,000 soldiers currently based in Germany will be moved to Romania to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank.