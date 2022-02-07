U.S. troops land in Poland to bolster eastern flank

Further U.S. troops arrived in Poland on Monday following elite troops, the chain of command and other personnel at the weekend, as Washington reinforces its NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.
