Lightyear Movie Trailer

Lightyear Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear -- the hero who inspired the toy -- introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Directed by Angus MacLane starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr. release date June 17, 2022 (in theaters)