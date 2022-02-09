The Resident S05E13 Viral

The Resident 5x13 "Viral" Season 5 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - A tragic accident occurs at Jessica’s sister’s gender reveal party, putting her brother-in-law’s life in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Conrad, Irving & Trevor work on an influencer whose life was put in danger by a risky cosmetic surgery.

Then, Bell is cleared for his first surgery back and Billie is forced to face her past head-on in the all-new “Viral” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, February 15th on FOX.

Starring: Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal