Oscars 2022: India's Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary Feature | OneIndia News
Oscars 2022: India's Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary Feature | OneIndia News

Directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, Writing With Fire becomes the first ever Indian documentary to be nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars.

#Oscars2022 #OscarsNomination #Oscars2022Nominations