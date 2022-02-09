Joe Rogan's Huge Rumble Offer: BTS of the Game-Changer Move Revealed | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the growing Joe Rogan controversy and Rumble’s $100 million dollar offer to leave Spotify.

Calls for Spotify to censor or dump Joe Rogan are growing louder.

Now he is accused of being a racist as an out-of-context video compilation of him using a racial slur went viral.

Dave shares Joe Rogan’s apology and his explanation of these old clips.

What began as an accusation of spreading misinformation has now turned into a campaign to destroy Rogan.

Dave shares the behind the scenes details of the Rumble board meeting that led to the game-changing $100 million offer for Rogan to leave Spotify for Rumble as well as how his own “why I left the left” political evolution is more relevant than ever.

Dave also shares the reactions of Bari Weiss, Eric Weinstein, Bret Weinstein, Jordan Peterson, Krystal Ball, Glenn Greenwald, Andrew Yang and others.