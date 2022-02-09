Strauss: England Cricket facing 'opportunity to refresh'

The new interim managing director of England Men's Cricket has said the team must seize an "opportunity to refresh and look forward", following a dismal Ashes performance.

Sir Andrew Strauss, who has been tasked with appointing an interim head coach for the upcoming West Indies tour, said: "We see this as an opportunity to bring new blood into the bowling resources, obviously some change in the batting line up as well." Report by Guzzardib.

