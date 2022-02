Pentagon press secretary John Kirby discusses Russia-Ukraine standoff

As thousands of Russian troops remain massed at the Ukrainian border, the country is preparing for a possible invasion.

CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Ukraine.

Then Pentagon press secretary John Kirby joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the prospects for de-escalation, as well as the recent U.S. raid targeting the ISIS leader in Syria.