Who’s Ready to Rumble? | Ep. 104

As Spotify flirts with caving to the woke mob and canceling Joe Rogan, our friends at Rumble offer America’s top podcaster $100 million to bring his episodes—all of them—to their censorship-free platform.

Today, Liz breaks down the political—not popular—pressure that Rogan is facing from Biden, Fauci, The CCP, the media (and the list goes on) and explain why he should embrace platforms that embrace free speech.

Plus, here’s how we can pinpoint and crush the coordinated cancel culture strategy of the radical Left.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.