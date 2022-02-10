Dave Chappelle Voices Opposition To Planned Affordable Housing in His Community

Dave Chappelle Voices Opposition , To Planned Affordable Housing, in His Community.

CNN reports plans to build affordable housing in Yellow Springs, Ohio, have halted due to opposition from community members, including comic Dave Chappelle.

CNN reports plans to build affordable housing in Yellow Springs, Ohio, have halted due to opposition from community members, including comic Dave Chappelle.

Per the 'Dayton Daily News,' plans can move forward for the project's builder, Oberer Homes, but without the affordable housing option.

Chappelle reportedly intends to open a restaurant and comedy club in the same area of Yellow Springs, known as the village.

Chappelle was shocked that council members would favor the housing plan "while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.".

Chappelle was shocked that council members would favor the housing plan "while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.".

I've invested millions of dollars in town.

If you push this thing through, what I'm investing in is no longer applicable.

, Dave Chappelle, at city council meeting in Yellow Springs, OH, via CNN .

I've invested millions of dollars in town.

If you push this thing through, what I'm investing in is no longer applicable.

, Dave Chappelle, at city council meeting in Yellow Springs, OH, via CNN .

I cannot believe you would make me audition for you.

, Dave Chappelle, at city council meeting in Yellow Springs, OH, via CNN .

You look like clowns.

I am not bluffing.

, Dave Chappelle, at city council meeting in Yellow Springs, OH, via CNN .

I will take it all off the table.

, Dave Chappelle, at city council meeting in Yellow Springs, OH, via CNN .

Chappelle's publicist, Carla Sims, released a statement in his defense to CNN.

.

Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing.

Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing, Carla Sims, Dave Chappelle's publicist, via CNN