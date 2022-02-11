Trump’s Mid East ‘Peace Deals’ Created an Anti-Iran Alliance, Now Congress Wants to Expand Them

In this clip from COI #229, Kyle Anzalone and Connor Freeman cover the Abraham Accords caucus, a bicameral, bipartisan group of lawmakers promoting an agenda that would require the State Department to promote further normalization between Israel and Arab States.

This comes at a time when Israel is dealing with the fallout of multiple human rights organizations issuing reports detailing Israeli apartheid.

The caucus and their agenda is backed by myriad Zionist special interest groups and even the Atlantic Council.

The phony peace deals are merely a way to throw Palestinians under the bus, encircle Iran, and sell arms to authoritarian regimes.