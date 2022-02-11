CTP S02E44: Free Crack-Pipe with Every Biden Vote!

We'll talk the Ottawa protests and the banning of the honks, Eric Adams becomes Bill DeBlacksio?

Stacey Abrams maskless in Georgia, Dems end mandates in a panic, the Bidenreich, almost 8% inflation, but it's okay because CRACKPIPES FOR EVERYONE!

San Francisco tries to force the homeless into YOUR homes, the continued cancelwar on Rogan, The Book of Boba Feminism, Peacemaker, the Matrix Resurrections lawsuit, China and the Oppressor Olympics, female comedians fainting, Nintendo Direct/Earthbound, KOF XV, South Park's new season, the Shenmue anime, Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming, FOX buys Gumby, Metaverse rapes, sex robots and a whole lot more!