Apple To Update AirTags To Curb Stalking

On Feb.

10, Apple announced its plans to update AirTags with more safeguards.

'The New York Times' reports that claims have surfaced that the devices have been used to track people against their will and even steal cars.

The $29 locators, which are intended to help users find lost items such as keys, launched last spring.

Apple addressed the recent issues in a blog post.

We've become aware that individuals can receive unwanted tracking alerts for benign reasons, such as when borrowing someone's keys with an AirTag attached, or when traveling in a car with a family member's AirPods left inside, Apple, via blog post.

We also have seen reports of bad actors attempting to misuse AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes, Apple, via blog post.

One of the ways Apple intends to update AirTags is to alert people sooner if the device is likely tracking someone, as opposed to typically taking hours.

The company says it is also working with law enforcement and safety groups.

We are happy Apple is engaging in the conversation about victim safety and are continuing to improve safeguards.

We hope others will follow their lead, Erica Olsen, director of the Safety Net Project at the National Network to End Domestic Violence, via CNN