The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - RALPH ELLIS

RALPH ELLIS - Alternative Historical Expert: RALPH ELLIS - Mary Magdalene, Princess of Provence and the House of Orange - Did Mary Magdalene travel to Provence, in France?

Ralph Ellis follows the trail of mythology and reveals circumstantial evidence to suggest that she did, and that her presence there has left its mark on the region.

Ralph also suggests that the legacy of Mary Magdalene was bequeathed to the town of Orange, the town that was central to the Royal Dutch House of Orange, and thus central to the entire Reformation and Enlightenment movement of the 17th century.

The book goes on to explore the Orange Enlightenment and the Age of Reason, the twin religious reforms that created the modern technical world that we live in today.

But these freedoms are now threatened by forces of darkness that seek to extinguish all the gains of the Enlightenment.

Ralph gives us his personal opinion about the perils that the world faces today, perils that all supporters of reason, freedom, technology and secularism need to face up to.

Www.edfu-books.com