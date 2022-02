CCP Spy LA Sheriff Dept is SCARED of the Patriot Convoy coming to the Superbowl

The LA Sheriff's Department has vowed to prevent the Patriot Convoy from stopping the Super Bowl.

If they felt they need to do this they are scared and for the wrong reasons, they are scared of us because we are stronger than them and we are peacefull.

Shut down Super Bowl tommorow see you there at the Sofi Stadium.

Make this video viral.

He is not even american but a CCP spy this sherrif.

Shut it down now!