French COVID protest defies Paris stay-away order

A convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators.
Nearly all French adults are vaccinated against COVID-19 and the protests have represented a small minority.
Thousands of opponents of France's vaccine pass have said on social media they intend to converge on Paris, inspired by truckers in..