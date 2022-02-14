NOPE Movie (2022)

NOPE Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: “What’s a bad miracle?” Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us.

Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.

The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Director: Jordan Peele Writer: Jordan Peele Stars: Barbie Ferreira, Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott