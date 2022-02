Moon Knight s01 Super Bowl Trailer

Moon Knight s01 Super Bowl Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Marvel's Moon Knight premieres March 30th on Disney+.

Oscar Isaac stars as Moon Knight in a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy