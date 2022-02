Exposing The Super Satanic Halftime Show + Canada's Pastor Artur Pawlowski Is Arrested Again!!!

Clay Clark is joined by the hosts of www.TranscendingTheMatrix.com to expose the Satanic Super Bowl Half-Time Show Symbolism and is also joined by Cindy Chafian to share the latest updates about the ReAwaken America Tour favorite and the bold Canadian Pastor Art Pawlowski who was once again arrested for speaking out against the tyranny in Canada.