Update from Canada’s Freedom Convoy 2022

The world is watching the ongoing standoff between a grassroots movement of Canadian truckers and their government oppressors in the nation’s capital of Ottawa.

Freedom Convoy 2022 arrived on January 29 after a week-long trek from British Columbia’s Pacific coast, to demand medical freedom.

Others who could not join the cross-country journey are blocking major U.S./Canada border crossings, such as that on Highway 4 in Alberta near the town of Coutts, with the help of area farmers and residents.

The truckers vow they will stay until their government removes all Covid restrictions.