Man Who Rammed Car Winnipeg Freedom Protesters Antifa Activist David Alexander Zegarac 42 CANADA

CANADA UPDATE: Man Who Rammed Car into Winnipeg Freedom Convoy Protesters is Antifa Activist David Alexander Zegarac, 42, of Headingley, Man., has been charged with a number of offences, including four counts of assault with a weapon, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.