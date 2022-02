Hillary’s Tangled Web of Lies

It appears Special Prosecutor John Durham – the man who is tasked with uncovering the origins of the fake news Russian collusion story the Democrats pushed for four years – is closing in on Hillary Clinton.

His latest filing notes that lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia.