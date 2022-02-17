Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS Movie

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros.

Pictures' drama ELVIS starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Directed by Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Xavier Samuel, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Kodi Smit-McPhee release date June 24, 2022 (in theaters)