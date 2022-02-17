The First Lady

The First Lady - Plot Synopsis: THE FIRST LADY is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history's most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies.

This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Directed by Susanne Bier starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, O.

T.

Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Gillian Anderson, Jayme Lawson, Judy Greer, Rhys Wakefield, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe release date April 17, 2022 (on SHOWTIME)