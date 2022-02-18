Donald Trump Jr.

"They are still talking about Russia, Russia, Russia, as if this is reality, but as soon as Hillary Clinton's campaign lawyer (Sussmann) was charged with lying when they worked with a government technical agency that monitored not only candidate Trump, but also President Trump, actually doing espionage against the president of the United States, the media that likes to talk about these conspiracy theories suddenly fell silent.

Where's Bob Woodward?

It's really worse than Watergate, and all these clowns are strangely silent.

As well as our media.

Because they can't hide behind it.

They know they've been caught."