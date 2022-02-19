Convoy Update Feb 17: Herb's Tow Truck, Clearing Snow, Police Make Arrests for "Criminal Activity”
Convoy Update Feb 17: Herb's Tow Truck, Clearing Snow, Police Make Arrests for "Criminal Activity”

Updates on the Trucker Convoy in Ottawa from February 17th 2022.

A giant tow truck from Herb&apos;s Towing in Cornwall Ontario arrives on the scene.

Several people expect him to be towing trucks, but are happily surprised to see him park and join the team.

A snow storm lands in Ottawa and Convoy supporters clear the streets.

The Ottawa Police use their &quot;emergency&quot; powers to arrest Tamara L.

And Chris for helping organize these &quot;criminal activities&quot;.

Protests and unlawful arrests continue across Canada.