Convoy Update Feb 17: Herb's Tow Truck, Clearing Snow, Police Make Arrests for "Criminal Activity”

Updates on the Trucker Convoy in Ottawa from February 17th 2022.

A giant tow truck from Herb's Towing in Cornwall Ontario arrives on the scene.

Several people expect him to be towing trucks, but are happily surprised to see him park and join the team.

A snow storm lands in Ottawa and Convoy supporters clear the streets.

The Ottawa Police use their "emergency" powers to arrest Tamara L.

And Chris for helping organize these "criminal activities".

Protests and unlawful arrests continue across Canada.