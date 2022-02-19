Emergency Call To Action - Take Action Now To End The Emergency Act

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act (formerly the War Measures Act) in response to the peaceful Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

The Prime Minister requires a majority of his own Cabinet to vote in favour of this Act for these measures to be invoked.

The Emergency Act has never been used, not even in the aftermath of 9-11.

In the history of our nation, our rights and freedoms have never been under such an attack.

We must act now before our democracy falls.

Take action now to end the Emergency Act at: https://www.weunify.ca/notices & https://tbof.ca/emergency-call-to-act...