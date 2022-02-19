Ukraine separatists mobilise troops as violence intensifies amid Russia invasion fears

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that two soldiers have been killed on the eastern front, while the foreign minister denied that Ukrainian shells had fallen on Russian territory.
