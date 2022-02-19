Police move in on anti-corona-mandate protesters in Ottawa

Officers moved in to arrest the 'Freedom/trucker Convoy' anti-vaccine-mandate protesters following Justin Trudeau's tyrannical order
Officers moved in to arrest the 'Freedom/trucker Convoy' anti-vaccine-mandate protesters following Justin Trudeau's tyrannical order
Watch VideoProtesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian..
Social media posts and online videos claim a judge ordered Ottawa police to return fuel to anti-vaccine mandate protesters after..