The Jesse Rucinski Show Episode 169 - Come on Man

In today's episode we head back over to the dumpster fire that was our withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I will cover what we know from reports that we had before the withdrawal about the Talibans rapid takeover of the country.

I will discuss some of the testimony that Generals involved in the withdrawal have had and what they said about what happened in Afghanistan.

I will then get into the Presidents response to an Army report that came out when he was questioned it during an interview with Lester Holt.

The response to all of this evidence and everything sadly isn't surprising but that is what we should all expect from the President and current administration.

There is a lot of good information and raw feelings about all of it so make sure to check it out.