The Jesse Rucinski Show Episode 165 - Strike in Syria

Today, I am going to dive into the information coming out of Syria about the raid we conducted against the leader of ISIS.

There are some conflicting numbers out there so far but, there has been a lot of information confirmed and that is the information that I am going to give out today.

I'm even going to agree with something that came out of President Bidens mouth and yes, I realize how crazy that must sound.

There is a lot of good information on this very important topic, so make sure to check this one out.