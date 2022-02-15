The Jesse Rucinski Show Episode 168 - Super Bowl 2022

Today, it is the normal show that I do but with a spin in there.

This show is about the Super Bowl and many different topics from Sunday's game.

I am going to give stats from the game, my feelings on how the referees performed during the game, commercials, the half time show, and the response from people in the media.

There were a lot of heads that exploded and unfathomably ignorant and divisive language coming from some members of the MSM since the game.

I will fill all of you in on it, break it all down, and give you my true feelings on all of the idiocy.

So, make sure to check it out.