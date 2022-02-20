Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile is a 2022 mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie.

It was produced by Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J.

Walsh.

The film is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017), with Tom Bateman and Branagh returning from the first film as Bouc and Hercule Poirot, respectively.

The film also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

The film is the third screen adaptation of Christie's novel, following the 1978 film and an episode of the television series Agatha Christie's Poirot broadcast in 2004.

Principal photography began in September 2019, with filming taking place at Longcross Studios in England and on location in Morocco, completing that Decembe