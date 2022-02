Quebec ERUPTS in Mass Protests Against the Authoritarian Crackdown

One YUUUUUUUGE consequence of Justin Trudeau invoking the authoritarian Emergencies Act to suppress mere protests is that it has united almost the whole province of Quebec in opposition as evidenced not only by the protests seen in this video but also by the leader of the Bloc Quebecois in the Canadian Parliament denouncing its use.

All the Quebec protests seen in this video occurred after the authoritarian crackdown by the minions of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum.

LIBERTÉ!!!