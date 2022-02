This Morning gender-neutral toilet debate sparks huge row

This Morning guests Julia Hartley-Brewer and Matthew Wright went head-to-head on today's show on the issue of gender neutral toilets.

Journalist Julia insisted the concept of unisex loos was "woke nonsense" that neither men or women want.

But TV presenter Matthew argued that gender neutral toilets were just like your family bathroom at home.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield chaired the debate as the fireworks started.

Credit: This Morning / ITV Hub / ITV