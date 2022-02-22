Liberals pass Emergencies Act motion with NDP support

A motion affirming the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act passed a crucial House of Commons vote on Monday.
The NDP voted with the government, while the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois were against the motion.
