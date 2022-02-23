Labour: Conservatives need to give back Russian donations

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy urges the Conservative party to "give back" the "£2 million" of donations they have raised from Russian sources, remarking that is is "not clear" why the government have not gone "hard enough" with their sanctions against Russia.

He compares the three individuals Britain has sanctioned against the 27 the EU have acted against and says the UK should target sovereign debt "as the U.S. have done".

Report by Edwardst.

